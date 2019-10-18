  1. Home
BC-GLF--French Open Scores

By  Associated Press
2019/10/18 12:06
BC-GLF--French Open Scores,0131 French Open Leading Scores

By The Associated Press

Thursday
Le Golf National
Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France
Yardage: 7,245; Par: 71
First Round
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 65
George Coetzee, South Africa 65
Benjamin Hebert, France 66
Kurt Kitayama, United States 66
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 66
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 67
Justin Walters, South Africa 67
Victor Perez, France 67
Kalle Samooja, Finland 67
Jaco Van Zyl, South Africa 67
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 67
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 67
Jordan Smith, England 68
Chris Paisley, England 68
Deyen Lawson, Australia 68
Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 68
Gavin Moynihan, Ireland 68
Hugo Leon, Chile 68
Romain Langasque, France 68
Martin Kaymer, Germany 68
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 68
Matthias Schwab, Austria 68
Brandon Stone, South Africa 68
Liam Johnston, Scotland 68
Also
Alex Noren, Sweden 72
Jose-Maria Olazabal, Spain 77