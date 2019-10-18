In this Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, file photo, an Indian worker mixes gun powder to make firecrackers for the upcoming Hindu festival Diwali at a factory
In this Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, file photo, residents walk along the mud-covered road in a neighborhood devastated by Typhoon Hagibis, in Nagano, Japa
In this Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, file photo, Toshio Yonezawa, 73, center, surveys his home with son, Yusuke, after Typhoon Hagibis passed through his n
In this Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, file photo, fish swim in a lake covered in yellow pollen and needles from cedar trees in Dharmsala, India. Every autum
In this Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, file photo, paper origami cranes are displayed during a sit-in outside police headquarters in Hong Kong. The protests t
In this Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, protesters are seen on a cross road during a protest in Hong Kong. The protests that started in June over
In this Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, file photo, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center left, prepares to deliver her speech as slogans which read
In this Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, file photo, pro-democracy lawmakers protest as Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivers a speech at chamber of
In this Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, pro-government supporters hold candles during a rally supporting Justice Minister Cho Kuk in front of Seo
In this Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, file photo, Daniil Medvedev of Russia poses with his winner's trophy on the court after defeating Alexander Zverev of G
In this Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, file photo, Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland pours champagne to himself next to second placed Ferrari driver
In this Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, file photo, Japan's Kotaro Matsushima, center left, is tackled by Scotland's defense during the Rugby World Cup Pool A
An Indian worker mixes gunpowder to make firecrackers for Diwali, the upcoming Hindu festival of lights, at a factory on the outskirts of Ahmadabad.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, bullet trains are submerged in muddy waters in Nagano, central Japan, in the wake of Typhoon Hagibis.
A lake in Dharmasala, India, is covered in yellow pollen and pine needles, released by Himalayan cedar trees every autumn.
Paper origami cranes are glued to a wall during a sit-in outside police headquarters in Hong Kong, which is in the grip of 5-month-long pro-democracy protests.
___
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
___
Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com