National Football League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/18 11:23
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 6 0 0 1.000 190 48
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 90 70
N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 63 123
Miami 0 5 0 .000 42 180
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 4 2 0 .667 162 134
Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 113 115
Jacksonville 2 4 0 .333 117 131
Tennessee 2 4 0 .333 98 92
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 4 2 0 .667 184 140
Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 120 154
Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 123 131
Cincinnati 0 6 0 .000 97 159
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 202 150
Oakland 3 2 0 .600 103 123
L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 120 118
Denver 2 5 0 .286 112 136
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 3 3 0 .500 153 114
Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 161 149
N.Y. Giants 2 4 0 .333 111 160
Washington 1 5 0 .167 90 167
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 5 1 0 .833 128 122
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 166 133
Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 173 185
Atlanta 1 5 0 .167 135 186
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 142 115
Minnesota 4 2 0 .667 150 93
Chicago 3 2 0 .600 87 69
Detroit 2 2 1 .500 119 118
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 5 0 0 1.000 147 64
Seattle 5 1 0 .833 165 146
L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 153 154
Arizona 2 3 1 .417 134 171

___

Thursday's Games

Kansas City 30, Denver 6

Sunday's Games

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh

Monday's Games

New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Washington at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Arizona at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Denver at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Carolina at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Baltimore

Monday, Oct. 28

Miami at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.