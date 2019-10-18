TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe responded to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) condolences to Typhoon Hagibis victims on Friday (Oct. 18), emphasizing that Taiwan is an old friend who never fails to lend a helping hand in times of crisis, reported Liberty Times.

President Tsai posted a message via Twitter on Sunday, saying that the Taiwanese government is ready to provide assistance to anyone affected by the killer typhoon. "Japan is our most important friend," she tweeted.

Abe expressed sincere gratitude on behalf of the Japanese people on Friday, calling Taiwan a valuable partner and friend to Japan. "We are still trying to recover and rebuild from the damage, but we can feel Taiwan by our side," he added.

Shinzo Abe thanks Taiwan for Tsai's condolences. (Twitter)

Hagibis has been described by media as the worst typhoon to hit Japan in decades, having flooded some 33,000 homes and forced thousands into shelters. The death toll now stands at 77, according to CBS.