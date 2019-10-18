  1. Home
  2. World

Japan's PM thanks Taiwan for condolences to typhoon victims

We can feel Taiwan by our side: Japanese Prime Minister Abe

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/18 11:45
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe responded to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) condolences to Typhoon Hagibis victims on Friday (Oct. 18), emphasizing that Taiwan is an old friend who never fails to lend a helping hand in times of crisis, reported Liberty Times.

President Tsai posted a message via Twitter on Sunday, saying that the Taiwanese government is ready to provide assistance to anyone affected by the killer typhoon. "Japan is our most important friend," she tweeted.

Abe expressed sincere gratitude on behalf of the Japanese people on Friday, calling Taiwan a valuable partner and friend to Japan. "We are still trying to recover and rebuild from the damage, but we can feel Taiwan by our side," he added.

Shinzo Abe thanks Taiwan for Tsai's condolences. (Twitter)

Hagibis has been described by media as the worst typhoon to hit Japan in decades, having flooded some 33,000 homes and forced thousands into shelters. The death toll now stands at 77, according to CBS.

Typhoon Hagibis
Shinzo Abe
Tsa Ing-wen
Taiwan-Japan relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to send gifts to new emperor of Japan
Taiwan to send gifts to new emperor of Japan
2019/10/16 14:16
2,667 radioactive bags from Fukushima nuke disaster unleashed by Typhoon Hagibis
2,667 radioactive bags from Fukushima nuke disaster unleashed by Typhoon Hagibis
2019/10/14 12:51
24 Japanese cities want to host Taiwan’s Olympic team
24 Japanese cities want to host Taiwan’s Olympic team
2019/10/14 11:56
Taiwan president offers condolences to typhoon victims in Japan
Taiwan president offers condolences to typhoon victims in Japan
2019/10/14 10:52
Rescue efforts begin after typhoon causes flooding in Japan
Rescue efforts begin after typhoon causes flooding in Japan
2019/10/13 06:40