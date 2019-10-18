|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Boston
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Brooklyn
|3
|0
|1.000
|½
|New York
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Toronto
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Orlando
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Atlanta
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|Charlotte
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Indiana
|3
|1
|.750
|1½
|Detroit
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Chicago
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Cleveland
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Memphis
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Houston
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|San Antonio
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Dallas
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Portland
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Utah
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Sacramento
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Phoenix
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Golden State
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit 116, Charlotte 110
Atlanta 100, New York 96
Memphis 124, Oklahoma City 119
San Antonio 128, Houston 114
Portland 126, Utah 118
Sacramento 124, Melbourne United 110
L.A. Lakers 126, Golden State 93
|Thursday's Games
Miami 107, Orlando 98
Chicago 111, Atlanta 93
Milwaukee 118, Minnesota 96
Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers at Vancouver, BC, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto vs. Brooklyn at Uniondale, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at New York, 8 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.