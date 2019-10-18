TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In Hong Kong, the mysterious death of 15-year-old Chan Yin-lam (陳彥霖) has attracted international attention in recent weeks, with many speculating that the girl may have been murdered for her participation in the popular protests that have rocked the special administrative region (SAR) this year.

However, on Thursday (Oct. 18), Chan’s mother, surnamed Ho (何), spoke out on local television network TVB, claiming that her daughter had suffered from psychosis and took her own life. The mother also claimed that she has been the target of harassment since her daughter’s death.

There are still many unanswered questions regarding the death of Chan, who was a student at the Hong Kong Design Institute run by the city’s Vocational Training Council (VTC). Chan went missing on Sept. 19, and her body was found in the ocean near Tseung Kwan O on Sept. 22.

Initially, the VTC withheld security camera footage of the girl’s last day on campus (Sept. 19), which sparked intense anger from protesters who assumed that the footage might hold clues to her final hours and death, reports CNA. The group's initial refusal to release footage no doubt fueled suspicion surrounding her death and led to the harassment of her mother.

After finally releasing some of the video of Chan's last day on campus, the VTC on Thursday urged the coroner in the girl’s case to conduct an inquest to determine the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, ongoing vigils and protests on the Design Institute campus have taken place since Monday.

In her comments to TVB, Ho asked the public to stop speculating about the cause of her daughter's death, emphasizing that “she took her own life and was not killed.” The mother also said that Chan had “been hearing voices” since August and displayed the teenager's birth certificate during the TV interview to “avoid suspicion.”

There have been allegations made online that the mother’s current partner is a Hong Kong police officer, which has fueled theories that the girl’s support for the pro-democracy movement may have put her in danger. In the footage released by the VTC, Chan can be seen wandering around barefoot for about 20 minutes before finally leaving the school at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Many are calling for the VTC to release more on-campus footage, but the group claims it cannot make public all of the CCTV footage without first receiving the consent of the privacy commission. The VTC claims that the footage is available in its entirety to law enforcement for investigation purposes.