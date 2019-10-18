|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Buffalo
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|27
|18
|Boston
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|19
|13
|Tampa Bay
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|26
|21
|Toronto
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|31
|28
|Montreal
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|26
|24
|Detroit
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|17
|21
|Florida
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|19
|24
|Ottawa
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|12
|19
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|28
|21
|Pittsburgh
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|28
|18
|Washington
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|26
|26
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|15
|17
|Columbus
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|14
|20
|Philadelphia
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|14
|15
|N.Y. Rangers
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|13
|14
|New Jersey
|7
|1
|4
|2
|4
|18
|31
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|24
|15
|Nashville
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|28
|23
|St. Louis
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|19
|20
|Winnipeg
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|26
|30
|Chicago
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|12
|13
|Dallas
|8
|1
|6
|1
|3
|15
|26
|Minnesota
|7
|1
|6
|0
|2
|14
|29
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|29
|19
|Anaheim
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|18
|12
|Vegas
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|26
|19
|Calgary
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|18
|21
|Vancouver
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|18
|11
|San Jose
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|18
|24
|Arizona
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|11
|9
|Los Angeles
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|20
|28
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Columbus 3, Dallas 2
Pittsburgh 3, Colorado 2, OT
Washington 4, Toronto 3
Edmonton 6, Philadelphia 3
Anaheim 5, Buffalo 2
San Jose 5, Carolina 2
|Thursday's Games
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 3, SO
Montreal 4, Minnesota 0
New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Vancouver at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Montreal at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.