  1. Home
  2. World

National Hockey League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/18 09:51
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Buffalo 7 5 1 1 11 27 18
Boston 6 5 1 0 10 16 10
Toronto 8 4 3 1 9 31 28
Montreal 7 3 2 2 8 26 24
Tampa Bay 6 3 2 1 7 23 18
Detroit 6 3 3 0 6 17 21
Florida 6 2 2 2 6 19 24
Ottawa 5 1 4 0 2 12 19
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 8 6 2 0 12 28 21
Pittsburgh 7 5 2 0 10 28 18
Washington 8 4 2 2 10 26 26
Columbus 6 3 3 0 6 14 20
N.Y. Islanders 6 3 3 0 6 15 17
Philadelphia 5 2 2 1 5 14 15
N.Y. Rangers 4 2 2 0 4 13 14
New Jersey 7 1 4 2 4 18 31
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 6 5 0 1 11 24 15
Nashville 6 4 2 0 8 28 23
St. Louis 6 3 1 2 8 19 20
Winnipeg 8 4 4 0 8 26 30
Chicago 4 1 2 1 3 12 13
Dallas 8 1 6 1 3 15 26
Minnesota 7 1 6 0 2 14 29
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 7 6 1 0 12 29 19
Anaheim 7 5 2 0 10 18 12
Vegas 7 4 3 0 8 26 19
Calgary 7 3 3 1 7 18 21
Vancouver 5 3 2 0 6 18 11
San Jose 7 3 4 0 6 18 24
Arizona 5 2 2 1 5 11 9
Los Angeles 6 2 4 0 4 20 28

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Columbus 3, Dallas 2

Pittsburgh 3, Colorado 2, OT

Washington 4, Toronto 3

Edmonton 6, Philadelphia 3

Anaheim 5, Buffalo 2

San Jose 5, Carolina 2

Thursday's Games

Montreal 4, Minnesota 0

New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vancouver at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.