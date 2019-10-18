All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 8 6 2 0 12 28 21 Boston 7 5 1 1 11 19 13 Buffalo 7 5 1 1 11 27 18 Pittsburgh 7 5 2 0 10 28 18 Washington 8 4 2 2 10 26 26 Tampa Bay 7 4 2 1 9 26 21 Toronto 8 4 3 1 9 31 28 Montreal 7 3 2 2 8 26 24 Detroit 6 3 3 0 6 17 21 N.Y. Islanders 6 3 3 0 6 15 17 Columbus 6 3 3 0 6 14 20 Florida 6 2 2 2 6 19 24 Philadelphia 5 2 2 1 5 14 15 N.Y. Rangers 4 2 2 0 4 13 14 New Jersey 7 1 4 2 4 18 31 Ottawa 5 1 4 0 2 12 19 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 7 6 1 0 12 29 19 Colorado 6 5 0 1 11 24 15 Anaheim 7 5 2 0 10 18 12 Nashville 6 4 2 0 8 28 23 St. Louis 6 3 1 2 8 19 20 Vegas 7 4 3 0 8 26 19 Winnipeg 8 4 4 0 8 26 30 Calgary 7 3 3 1 7 18 21 Vancouver 5 3 2 0 6 18 11 San Jose 7 3 4 0 6 18 24 Arizona 5 2 2 1 5 11 9 Los Angeles 6 2 4 0 4 20 28 Chicago 4 1 2 1 3 12 13 Dallas 8 1 6 1 3 15 26 Minnesota 7 1 6 0 2 14 29

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Columbus 3, Dallas 2

Pittsburgh 3, Colorado 2, OT

Washington 4, Toronto 3

Edmonton 6, Philadelphia 3

Anaheim 5, Buffalo 2

San Jose 5, Carolina 2

Thursday's Games

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 3, SO

Montreal 4, Minnesota 0

New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vancouver at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.