Tropical Storm Neoguri forms, could bring rain to Taiwan over weekend

Tropical Storm Negorui shifts west toward Taiwan, predicted to strike N. Philippines

  144
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/18 10:30
NOAA satellite image.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tropical Storm Neoguri (浣熊) formed early this morning (Oct. 18) and has shifted slightly west toward Taiwan, but forecasters do not currently expect it to continue on a path toward the island.

At 2 a.m. today, Tropical Storm Neoguri, the 20th tropical storm of the year, formed, but forecasters believe it will likely strike the northern Philippines. According to the latest update by the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), Neoguri is 980 kilometers southeast of Taiwan's southernmost tip of Eluanbi or about 1,000 kilometers southeast of Taipei.

Neorguri is moving slowly west at a speed of 13 kilometers per hour (kph) and has a radius of 80 kilometers, according to CWB data. It is packing maximum sustained winds of 64 kph with gusts of up to 90 kph.

WeatherRisk Explore Inc. President Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) said as Neoguri approaches the Bashi Channel and the Philippine island of Luzon, its periphery will drive warm, moist air to the north. Peng predicts that from Saturday to next Sunday (Oct. 19 to 27), moisture from the slow-moving storm's periphery will combine with northeasterly winds to create an accompanying effect, likely bringing rain to New Taipei City, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, and Taitung.


CWB map showing Neoguri's predicted path.


NCDR map showing models of six different weather agencies.

