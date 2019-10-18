Six hotels in Taiwan won distinctions at the World Luxury Hotel Awards (WLHA) this year, with the Yui-mom Group's Silks Club in Kaohsiung awarded both the Luxury Art Hotel -- Global Winner -- and the Luxury All-Suite Hotel -- Continent Winner: Asia.

The WLHA, established in 2006, celebrates hotels around the globe that provide premium facilities and exceptional services. Each year, over 300,000 travelers vote within a four-week period to determine the winners.

This year, the six hotels won a total of seven awards. In addition to the two awards for the Silks Club, the other winners consist of the Grand Mayfull Hotel Taipei, the Hotel Royal Chiao Hsi, the Fullon Hotel Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf, the Lakeshore Hotel Suao and the Madison Taipei Hotel.

The Silks Club opened Nov. 5, 2017 and quickly earned international acclaim for its artistic architectural features. In 2018, the hotel won the Best Cutting-edge Design Award at the 9th Best Design Hotels Awards and received an Award of Merit at the IES Illumination Awards.

In a press release celebrating its two WLHA wins, the Silks Club promised to continue upholding its principle of "not seeking to be the biggest but the best."

The Grand Mayfull Hotel Taipei, meanwhile, has also won its fair share of global accolades. It was dubbed Taiwan's Leading Hotel by the prestigious World Travel Awards in 2017 and was named by the Michelin Guide as one of the top three luxury hotels in Taipei in both 2018 and 2019.

The Hotel Royal Chiao Hsi, which was awarded the Luxury Hot Spring Resort -- Regional Winner: East Asia this year, has won seven awards at the WLHA since it participated for the first time in 2013. These include accolades for its scenic environment and its family- friendliness.