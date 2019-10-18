  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/18 06:06
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 4 0 1.000
Boston 4 0 1.000
Brooklyn 3 0 1.000 ½
New York 1 2 .333
Toronto 1 2 .333
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 3 0 1.000
Orlando 3 2 .600 1
Washington 2 2 .500
Atlanta 1 3 .250
Charlotte 1 4 .200 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 4 0 1.000
Indiana 3 1 .750 1
Detroit 3 2 .600
Chicago 1 3 .250 3
Cleveland 1 3 .250 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 4 0 1.000
Memphis 3 1 .750 1
Houston 3 2 .600
San Antonio 1 3 .250 3
Dallas 1 3 .250 3
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 3 0 1.000
Portland 2 2 .500
Oklahoma City 2 2 .500
Minnesota 2 2 .500
Utah 1 4 .200 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 3 2 .600
Sacramento 3 2 .600
Phoenix 2 2 .500 ½
L.A. Clippers 2 2 .500 ½
Golden State 1 3 .250

___

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 116, Charlotte 110

Atlanta 100, New York 96

Memphis 124, Oklahoma City 119

San Antonio 128, Houston 114

Portland 126, Utah 118

Sacramento 124, Melbourne United 110

L.A. Lakers 126, Golden State 93

Thursday's Games

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers at Vancouver, BC, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. Brooklyn at Uniondale, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.