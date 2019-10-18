MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has broken ground on a project to supplement the capital's overtaxed international airport — an alternative to another one that was scrapped last year after being about a third built.

Bulldozers cleared earth at the site of the Santa Lucia air base north of Mexico City on Thursday, and a backhoe scooped the soil into the backs of military-green trucks as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and top officials looked on.

The president has been criticized by some for canceling the partially built Texcoco airport project. And local groups argue that Santa Lucia has environmental risks and was pushed through without consulting indigenous people.

López Obrador says the Santa Lucia option will save $6.2 billion compared with Texcoco, which he says is an unsuitable site atop a sinking lakebed.