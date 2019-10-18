NEW YORK (AP) — "Western Stars" was just the change of pace that Bruce Springsteen needed after baring his soul over the past few years.

He shared his darkest secrets in the memoir "Born to Run." Then he spent more than a year telling his story five nights a week in Springsteen on Broadway. An album set in the American West with an accompanying documentary seemed like the perfect bookend.

Springsteen says "there was the book and then from the book we did the play. And out of the play really came this film."

The film's star-studded New York premiere was Wednesday night. It opens in theaters Oct. 25. The album was released in June.

Springsteen performs in the film before a live audience under the ceiling of his family's giant old barn.