Protesters bar Haiti's president from visiting historic site

By  Associated Press
2019/10/17 22:32
Accompanied by First Lady Martine Moise, center right, and and acting prime minister Jean Michel Lapin, center left, President Jovenel Moise, center,

Accompanied by First Lady Martine Moise, center left, President Jovenel Moise salutes a police marching band before laying flowers to mark the anniver

Family members grieve beside the coffin of one of the men killed during a month of demonstrations aimed at ousting Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, du

The funeral procession accompanying the body of murdered community leader Josemano "Badou" Victorieux to the cemetery passes by cars burnt during rece

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's embattled president has been forced to hold a private ceremony amid heavy security for what is usually a public celebration of one of the country's founding fathers.

Jovenel Moïse and other officials appeared Thursday at the National Pantheon Museum in downtown Port-au-Prince. Hundreds of armed police officers closed down the surrounding area as protesters demanding his resignation began to gather nearby.

Moïse did not speak and left after the brief ceremony to commemorate the death of Jean-Jacques Dessalines, whose rule ended in 1806 following a military revolt. Protesters had prevented Moïse from visiting the site where the ceremony is usually held.

Anger over corruption, inflation and scarcity of basic goods has led to large protests that began five weeks ago and have shuttered many businesses and schools.