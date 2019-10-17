COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Lasith Malinga returns to lead Sri Lanka in a three-match Twenty20 series against Australia but many players in the young team that performed well in Pakistan have retained their places.

Apart from Malinga, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella were the only senior players included in a 16-man squad announced Thursday.

Sri Lanka sent a second-string team to Pakistan — without Malinga — to play ODI and Twenty20 series in Pakistan after many players pulled out of the tour over security concerns.

Sri Lanka lost the ODI series but swept the T20s 3-0.

It was the first long tour to Pakistan by a Sri Lankan national team since the 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus that killed eight people.

The first T20 against Australia is at Adelaide on Oct. 27.

___

