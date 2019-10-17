TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2019 Taichung Pastry Festival, which assembles quality pastry and gift vendors from Taichung City and black tea vendors from the Sun Moon Lake area, will take place at Wunsin Forest Park (文心森林公園) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 19), according to a press release published on Taichung Travel Net.

A “buy one and get one free” discount will be offered at the event venue, and those who make purchases of more than NT$3,000 (US$100) will get a cute “pastry baby” backpack for free after shouting the Chinese slogan (台中餅第一、台中拼第一) – meaning “Taichung cakes are No. 1.” As there are only a limited number of backpacks available, they will be handed out on a “first come, first served" basis.

Taichung’s most famous pastry is the sun cake (太陽餅). In order to promote the sun cake, local pastry culture and the industry, the city’s Economic Development Bureau holds the Taichung Pastry Festival every year. At a press conference to promote the event, Taichung Deputy Mayor Yang Chiung-ying (楊瓊瓔) said the city’s pastry vendors have worked hard to promote their products, which are worth NT$22 billion a year.



For more information, refer to the festival’s official website.

The "pastry baby" backpack (Taichung Economic Development photo)

(Taichung Economic Development photo)