Magnitude 5.4 quake jolts Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A magnitude 5.4 quake struck under the Pacific east of Taiwan Thursday (October 17) evening, but most of the island except the southern end felt the tremor, the Central Weather Bureau reported.

The temblor struck at 7:44 p.m., 16.5 kilometers under the ocean and 83.6 km east of the Hualien County Government building.

The highest intensity, three on the seven-point Taiwanese intensity scale, was registered in Yilan City and Wuta in neighboring Yilan County. An intensity level of two was registered in most of northern and central Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

Services on Taipei City's Mass Rapid Transit system were halted for a short time for safety checks, but resumed shortly later, cable station TVBS reported.