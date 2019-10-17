Art Taipei 2019 set to light up the city

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The theme of Art Taipei 2019 is “Reproduction of Light” and will feature 141 galleries from 12 countries, starting Friday (Oct. 18) and running until Oct. 21, at Taipei World Trade Center Hall One.

In the center of the venue, an installation from Taiwanese artist, Alixe Fu (傅慶豊), is made of trash found on the beach and in the ocean. It is part of a series of signature Fu works called, “Sign Me for Earth,” a public interactive art project that aims to raise awareness of environmental protection.

Another headline artist is Anish Kapoor, whose work includes a series of large-scale mirror sculptures, near the main entrance.

Taiwan Art Gallery Association, the organizer, has collaborated with Taiwan Public Television Service to launch a number of TV shows that introduce the art industry in Taiwan. The renowned humorist and writer Liu Xuan (劉軒) will host the programs.

Another feature of the event is workshops and forums. According to the Art Taipei website the overall idea of the exhibition is to, “Comb through the multitudinous forms of contemporary art and to present the glory of its thriving development under diverse contexts.”

Visit the website and Facebook page for more information.



Anish Kapoor's work (Lyla Liu photo)



"Sign Me for Earth" by Alixe Fu (Lyla Liu photo)