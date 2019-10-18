Taiwan steps up ASF prevention measures

Taiwan has strengthened its measures for preventing an outbreak of African swine fever and remains on high alert, according to the Cabinet-level Council of Agriculture.



The World Organization for Animal Health has so far confirmed ASF outbreaks across Asia in Cambodia, China, East Timor, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, North Korea, South Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines.



At a press conference Oct. 9, COA head and Central Emergency Operation Center Director Chen Chi-chung said that given the continuing ASF epidemic across East Asia, even stricter biosecurity measures have been implemented on hog farms. GPS tracking devices are also now being used for all transportation of live pigs and pork products, he added.



According to the CEOC, these upgrades are in effect at 753 hog farms, and 2,984 vehicles have been installed with tracking devices.



Premier Su Tseng-chang has also directed the Ministry of the Interior and Ocean Affairs Council to strengthen border inspections.



Last month, 17 pork products originating from China seized at customs were found to be infected with ASF, the CEOC said.



First-time offenders illegally importing meat products into Taiwan from these areas or any others affected by ASF within the past three years will be fined NT$200,000 (US$6,483), with the penalty increasing to NT$1 million for repeat offenders. A total of 88 fines for first-time violations have been issued in the last month.