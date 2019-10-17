TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two display areas can be seen in the Taiwan Pavilion at the 2019 edition of the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany, with one display featuring Taiwanese maritime literature and the other showcasing comic books, CNA reported on Thursday (Oct. 17).

The international book fair is taking place from Oct. 16 to 20. Set up by Taiwanese for the first time, the comic book display features works that have a European forest theme.

The book fair is the world's largest transaction market for content rights, said the report. A total of 7,450 exhibitors from 104 countries are expected to attend this year’s Frankfurt Book Fair, according to the event website.

The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), recently established by the government to promote cultural content development and production, has noted that the international book fair has added an important new subject area this year: Frankfurt Audio.

“Audio is one of the media industry’s fastest growing segments worldwide. Frankfurt Audio is therefore putting a spotlight on the world of audiobooks, podcasts and smart speakers,” said a press release on the fair's official website. "Frankfurt Audio Area will bring together German-language audiobook publishers and international streaming platforms, among many others," it added.