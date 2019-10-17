TOKYO (AP) — Front rowers Tendai Mtawarira and Bongi Mbonambi have forced their way into South Africa's starting lineup for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Japan on Sunday.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus is relying on the bulk of the players who started in the Pool B opener against defending champion New Zealand, but has added veteran prop Mtawarira and hooker Mbonambi on the basis of form over the tournament.

Mtawarira, lock Lood De Jager and flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit started in the upset 34-32 loss to Japan at the 2015 World Cup, a result that has been dubbed the Miracle in Brighton.

The 34-year-old Mtawarira will be making his 100th appearance in the starting XV, and earning his 115th test cap overall.

Lock Eben Etzebeth and flyhalf Handre Pollard start on Sunday but came off the bench in that game in Brighton four years ago.

South Africa finished second in Pool B after the opening loss to New Zealand.

Erasmus has reverted to the squad which beat Italy 49-3 on Oct. 4 for the match against Japan, which topped Pool A with wins over Russia, Ireland, Samoa and Scotland and has qualified for the quarterfinals for the first time.

The selection means only captain Siya Kolisi and Damian de Allende, who switches from outside to inside center, were retained from the starting lineup that beat Canada 66-7 in Kobe last week.

"We were satisfied with the performance against Italy and want to build on that," Erasmus said. "We have been improving and building momentum this season and we will be looking for further improvements this weekend.

"Japan are a well-coached team and have deservedly climbed to seventh in the world rankings. It'll be a good challenge, but we're definitely up for it."

The match-day 23 contains 21 players who were involved in the 41-7 World Cup warmup win over Japan at Kumagaya six weeks ago, with the only absentees being injured prop Trevor Nyakane and center Jesse Kriel.

"You need that experience when it comes to handling the pressure situations we will face on Sunday, and I think we've achieved that now," Erasmus said.

The winner at Tokyo Stadium will advance to a semifinal against either Six Nations champion Wales or France.

Springboks assistant coach Matthew Proudfoot has experience coaching in Japan's domestic competition, and knows the national team will be getting most of the support at the ground and from neutral fans.

"But the way we handle this wouldn't be any different to how we handle the New Zealand mindset, or facing England at Twickenham," Proudfoot said. "We focus on our battles, and where our pressure points are going to be, and we relish that opportunity to play in this amazing occasion, in an amazing stadium with a passionate crowd."

"To play in that environment . it gives me goosebumps just thinking about it," he said. "So, I don't think we are sitting and thinking 'Ah, the rest of the world wants us to get beaten.'"

__

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handré Pollard, Faf de Klerk; Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Tendai Mtawarira. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Franco Mostert, Francois Louw, Herschel Jantjies, Frans Steyn.

___

More AP Rugby World Cup: https://www.apnews.com/RugbyWorldCup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports