  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan finds black box from Mirage jet two years after disappearance

Analysis of recorder still needs some time: Air Force

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/17 15:52
The map with the location of the Mirage's disappearance (red dot at top, east of the Taiwan Strait middle line).

The map with the location of the Mirage's disappearance (red dot at top, east of the Taiwan Strait middle line). (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Air Force recently found the black box of a Mirage 2000 fighter jet which disappeared off Keelung with one pilot on board almost two years ago, reports said Thursday (October 17).

The single-seater aircraft piloted by Captain Ho Tzu-yu (何子雨) vanished off the radar at 6:43 p.m. on November 7, 2017 after it was last located over the ocean 90 nautical miles north-northeast of Keelung, the Central News Agency reported.

An intensive search only turned up a nose wheel and other parts of the aircraft last December close to the point where the plane disappeared, according to an Air Force officer.

On October 3, the black box turned up in relatively good condition together with the landing gear and part of the engine, CNA reported.

The analysis of the recorders would still take some time before it could shed more light on the cause of the Mirage mishap, according to the military.
Mirage 2000
crash
disappearance
Air Force
Keelung
black box
fighter jet

RELATED ARTICLES

Open house event at Tainan Air Base in S. Taiwan on Oct. 19
Open house event at Tainan Air Base in S. Taiwan on Oct. 19
2019/10/13 16:10
Motorcyclist thrown from bike into rocky ravine in S. Taiwan
Motorcyclist thrown from bike into rocky ravine in S. Taiwan
2019/10/13 11:25
Taiwan public gets glimpse of world's longest-serving submarine
Taiwan public gets glimpse of world's longest-serving submarine
2019/09/30 10:35
Taiwan Navy to show off ‘granddad’ of submarines
Taiwan Navy to show off ‘granddad’ of submarines
2019/09/27 19:10
US Air Force special ops tanker plane flies over Taiwan Strait
US Air Force special ops tanker plane flies over Taiwan Strait
2019/09/27 13:55