TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Air Force recently found the black box of a Mirage 2000 fighter jet which disappeared off Keelung with one pilot on board almost two years ago, reports said Thursday (October 17).

The single-seater aircraft piloted by Captain Ho Tzu-yu (何子雨) vanished off the radar at 6:43 p.m. on November 7, 2017 after it was last located over the ocean 90 nautical miles north-northeast of Keelung, the Central News Agency reported.

An intensive search only turned up a nose wheel and other parts of the aircraft last December close to the point where the plane disappeared, according to an Air Force officer.

On October 3, the black box turned up in relatively good condition together with the landing gear and part of the engine, CNA reported.

The analysis of the recorders would still take some time before it could shed more light on the cause of the Mirage mishap, according to the military.

