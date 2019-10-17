  1. Home
  2. Politics

Heping Island in N. Taiwan likely site for indigenous submarine project

CSBC chairman says island near Keelung Harbor best spot for facility

By Duncan Deaeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/17 15:28
Cheng (left), President Tsai (center), Adm. Huang Shu-kuang (right) (Taiwan Navy photo)

Cheng (left), President Tsai (center), Adm. Huang Shu-kuang (right) (Taiwan Navy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan’s domestic submarine project moves forward with a completed prototype expected as early as 2024, new reports suggest that northern Taiwan's Heping Island (和平島) is the most likely to be the site of the submarine construction facility.

Up Media reported on Wednesday (Oct. 16) that the chairman of Taiwan’s China Shipbuilding Corporation (CSBC), Cheng Wen-Lon (鄭文隆), has identified Heping Island, which is located at the mouth of Keelung Harbor, as the most suitable choice among several options. CSBC is reportedly preparing to negotiate several deals with component manufacturers later this month.

According to Cheng, the facility in Keelung will be outfitted to construct the exterior shell, hydraulic systems, and batteries and related components, as well as navigational and rudder control apparatus. CSBC expects to sign several MOU’s with foreign partners in the coming weeks.

Once the agreements are signed and details finalized, the company will submit an official report to the Cabinet and Department of Defense officials at the end of this year. Once the central government gives its approval, construction will begin.

Initially, it was rumored that a facility in Kaohsiung would serve as the primary site for the construction of Taiwan's indigenous submarines. However, land acquisition issues led Cheng Wen-Lon and others involved in the project to re-evaluate the choice, reports Up Media.

The facility on Heping Island only has a single route permitting access to the facility. Many involved in the project consider this a more prudent choice given security concerns and the need to transfer technologies from foreign partners to Taiwan.

Assuming the success of the project, it is expected that the facility will produce at least 15 submarines over the next two decades. The large industrial shipbuilding project is also expected to bring at least 10,000 jobs to the region once construction of the new subs is fully underway.
submarine
indigenous submarine
defense affairs
Ministry of Defense
Keelung
Navy
Heping Island
Keelung Harbor

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan lawmaker voices concern over weapons developer traveling overseas
Taiwan lawmaker voices concern over weapons developer traveling overseas
2019/10/16 14:36
Taiwan public gets glimpse of world's longest-serving submarine
Taiwan public gets glimpse of world's longest-serving submarine
2019/09/30 10:35
Taiwan Navy to show off ‘granddad’ of submarines
Taiwan Navy to show off ‘granddad’ of submarines
2019/09/27 19:10
Taiwan shipbuilder sentenced to 25 years in Navy minesweeper scandal
Taiwan shipbuilder sentenced to 25 years in Navy minesweeper scandal
2019/09/27 17:11
Taiwan's Tien-Kung III missile modified for ship-based launch platforms
Taiwan's Tien-Kung III missile modified for ship-based launch platforms
2019/09/24 17:07