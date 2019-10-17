TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pia Kjaersgaard, member of the Danish Parliament and former leader of the right-wing Danish People's Party, paid a visit to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Presidential Office on Thursday (Oct. 17) to discuss opportunities for cooperation between their countries.

Tsai welcomed the Danish delegation, saying that Kjaersgaard has been to Taiwan several times since her first visit 32 years ago and calling her a valuable friend of Taiwan. Tsai remarked that the two countries have enjoyed a stronger partnership, both governmental and non-governmental, in recent years, reported CNA.

Tsai noted that Taiwan's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm, Formosa 1, was installed successfully off the coast of western Taiwan's Miaoli County on Oct. 9, saying she hopes Taiwan will be able to generate 20 percent of its power from renewable energy sources by 2025. Tsai added that Taiwan can learn from Denmark's system of elderly care, environmental protection program, and agriculture skills, reported Radio Taiwan International.

Kjaersgaard is known for her consistent and vocal support of limiting immigration to Denmark. She co-founded the populist Danish People's Party and led the group from 1995 to 2012 before serving as Speaker of the Danish Parliament in 2015.