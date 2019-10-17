In this Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 photo, Kashmiri farmer Rayees Ahmad shows a pile of rotten apples inside his orchard in Wuyan, south of Srinagar Indian c
In this Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 photo,Kashmiri farmers drink tea during a break at an orchard in Wuyan, south of Srinagar Indian controlled Kashmir. The
In this Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, photo, a Kashmiri farmer plucks apples inside his orchard in Wuyan, south of Srinagar Indian controlled Kashmir. The app
In this Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, photo, Kashmiri farmer Sheeraz Ahmad plucks apples in his neighbor's orchard in Wuyan, south of Srinagar Indian controll
In this Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 photo, a Kashmiri farmer Imtiyaz Ahmad transports apples on a wheelbarrow inside his orchard in Wuyan, south of Srinagar
In this Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 photo, a Kashmiri farmer Imtiyaz Ahmad plucks apples at his orchard in Wuyan, south of Srinagar Indian controlled Kashmir
In this Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 photo, a Kashmiri farmer Jamshed Ahmad plucks apples at his orchard in Wuyan, south of Srinagar Indian controlled Kashmir
In this Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, photo, a Kashmiri man plucks apples at an orchard in Wuyan, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Kashmir’s appl
SHOPIAN, India (AP) — Kashmir's apple orchards, a backbone of the economy that supports nearly half the people living there, are deserted, crops rotting on the trees at a time when they should be bustling with harvesters.
Losses are mounting as insurgent groups pressure pickers, traders and drivers to shun the industry to protest an Indian government crackdown.
In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist-led government stripped Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status and imposed a strict crackdown.
More than two months later, the region remains under a communications blockade.
Apple growers were expecting a bumper crop this year. Now, they say, losses are in the millions of dollars and the business might suffer its worst year since the beginning of the insurgency that has resulted in almost 70,000 deaths.