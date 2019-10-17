  1. Home
  2. Society

102-year-old priest recognized for dedication in Taiwan

Spanish priest receives 2019 Outstanding Person Award in Spain

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/17 13:56
Father Andrés Díaz de Rábago (Facebook photo)

Father Andrés Díaz de Rábago (Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Andrés Díaz de Rábago (賴甘霖), a Spanish Jesuit priest, former doctor, and instructor from National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Medicine, has received the 2019 Outstanding Person Award from the Spanish government for his dedication to the Catholic community in Taiwan.

Perhaps one of the best-known people of Spanish descent in Taiwan, the 102-year-old de Rábago has served in Taiwan for over five decades. His knowledge of the medical sciences has allowed him to teach at NTU's medical school for 30 years.

In an interview with Renlai Monthly, de Rábago said that when he first came to Taiwan in 1969, he immediately fell in love with the Taiwanese people and their hospitality. "I could not imagine leaving Taiwan," he said.

In 2017, de Rábago became a naturalized Taiwanese citizen. According to Liberty Times, members of the Guting Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Parish (古亭耶穌聖心堂) are often touched by the sight of the centenarian father sitting in church services.

Andrés Díaz de bago has lived in Taiwan for 50 years. (Facebook)
Catholic
Spain
NTU

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese students refuse to attend leadership forum in China
Taiwanese students refuse to attend leadership forum in China
2019/10/16 16:57
President of City University of Hong Kong cancels speech at NTU
President of City University of Hong Kong cancels speech at NTU
2019/10/14 14:06
Chinese tourist banned 5 years for destroying National Taiwan University Lennon Wall
Chinese tourist banned 5 years for destroying National Taiwan University Lennon Wall
2019/10/08 10:50
British lawmaker advocates for religious freedom in Taiwan
British lawmaker advocates for religious freedom in Taiwan
2019/10/04 15:06
NTU president receives official reprimand from Control Yuan
NTU president receives official reprimand from Control Yuan
2019/09/02 17:07