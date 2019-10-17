TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Andrés Díaz de Rábago (賴甘霖), a Spanish Jesuit priest, former doctor, and instructor from National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Medicine, has received the 2019 Outstanding Person Award from the Spanish government for his dedication to the Catholic community in Taiwan.

Perhaps one of the best-known people of Spanish descent in Taiwan, the 102-year-old de Rábago has served in Taiwan for over five decades. His knowledge of the medical sciences has allowed him to teach at NTU's medical school for 30 years.

In an interview with Renlai Monthly, de Rábago said that when he first came to Taiwan in 1969, he immediately fell in love with the Taiwanese people and their hospitality. "I could not imagine leaving Taiwan," he said.

In 2017, de Rábago became a naturalized Taiwanese citizen. According to Liberty Times, members of the Guting Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Parish (古亭耶穌聖心堂) are often touched by the sight of the centenarian father sitting in church services.

Andrés Díaz de Rábago has lived in Taiwan for 50 years. (Facebook)