Last gay couple pulls out of Taiwan military mass wedding

Pressure from public opinion was a key factor: reports

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/17 13:54
The last of three gay couples pulled out of military mass weddings.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The last same-sex couple still to be registered to take part in a military mass wedding ceremony has pulled out, possibly as a result of public pressure, reports said Thursday (October 17).

Taiwan’s gay rights movement scored a historic victory last May, when the Legislative Yuan voted to legalize same-sex marriage, a first in Asia.

However, two Navy couples who had planned to join in a November 15 mass wedding announced their withdrawal last September, citing “pressure from public opinion,” the Central News Agency reported.

The Army ceremony on the same day had not registered any same-sex couples, while the Air Force wedding at Pingtung Airport on October 26 listed just one gay couple. The Air Force announced Thursday that this duo had decided not to take part in the service’s ceremony after all.

October has been declared “Gay Pride Month” in Taiwan, with Asia’s largest gay pride parade scheduled for October 26 in Taipei.
