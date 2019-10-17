All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 7 6 1 0 12 26 16 3-1-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 Buffalo 7 5 1 1 11 27 18 4-0-0 1-1-1 2-0-0 Boston 6 5 1 0 10 16 10 2-0-0 3-1-0 0-0-0 Pittsburgh 7 5 2 0 10 28 18 3-2-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Washington 8 4 2 2 10 26 26 1-1-2 3-1-0 1-0-1 Toronto 8 4 3 1 9 31 28 2-2-1 2-1-0 2-1-1 Tampa Bay 6 3 2 1 7 23 18 1-0-0 2-2-1 3-2-0 N.Y. Islanders 6 3 3 0 6 15 17 3-2-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 Columbus 6 3 3 0 6 14 20 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Detroit 6 3 3 0 6 17 21 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Florida 6 2 2 2 6 19 24 1-1-0 1-1-2 1-1-1 Montreal 6 2 2 2 6 22 24 1-2-0 1-0-2 1-2-1 Philadelphia 5 2 2 1 5 14 15 2-0-0 0-2-1 1-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 3 2 1 0 4 11 9 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Ottawa 5 1 4 0 2 12 19 1-3-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 New Jersey 6 0 4 2 2 13 29 0-1-2 0-3-0 0-1-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Edmonton 7 6 1 0 12 29 19 3-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 Colorado 6 5 0 1 11 24 15 4-0-0 1-0-1 1-0-0 Anaheim 7 5 2 0 10 18 12 3-0-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 Nashville 6 4 2 0 8 28 23 3-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 St. Louis 6 3 1 2 8 19 20 1-0-1 2-1-1 1-0-0 Vegas 7 4 3 0 8 26 19 2-2-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 Winnipeg 8 4 4 0 8 26 30 1-2-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 Calgary 7 3 3 1 7 18 21 2-0-1 1-3-0 1-2-1 Vancouver 5 3 2 0 6 18 11 3-0-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 Arizona 5 2 2 1 5 11 9 1-1-0 1-1-1 1-1-0 San Jose 6 2 4 0 4 13 22 1-1-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 Los Angeles 6 2 4 0 4 20 28 1-2-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 Chicago 4 1 2 1 3 12 13 1-1-1 0-1-0 0-0-1 Dallas 8 1 6 1 3 15 26 0-2-1 1-4-0 0-1-0 Minnesota 6 1 5 0 2 14 25 0-1-0 1-4-0 0-3-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1

Toronto 4, Minnesota 2

Arizona 4, Winnipeg 2

Calgary 3, Philadelphia 1

Vancouver 5, Detroit 1

Nashville 5, Vegas 2

Carolina 2, Los Angeles 0

Wednesday's Games

Columbus 3, Dallas 2

Pittsburgh 3, Colorado 2, OT

Washington 4, Toronto 3

Edmonton 6, Philadelphia 3

Anaheim 5, Buffalo 2

Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vancouver at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.