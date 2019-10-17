TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Food delivery drivers in Taiwan make an average of NT$42,000 a month, well above the average monthly salary, according to a study by job search website 104 Job Bank.

At a press conference on Wednesday (Oct. 16), 104 Job Bank Deputy General Manager Chung Wen-hsiung (鍾文雄) told reporters that the results were based on an analysis of 300 drivers registered on the site over the past five years, with 70 percent of drivers found to be working as full-time employees for food delivery companies. The highest reported driver salary was NT$180,000, while the lowest was NT$20,000.

The average age of the drivers is 26, with the oldest being 45 and the youngest 15. Nearly 45 percent of delivery staff have a university degree, and three percent have a master's.

In terms of income, the average driver earns NT$42,000 per month, NT$12,000 more than Taiwan's average monthly salary of NT$30,000. Considering the high percentage of drivers with a college degree, the average age, and the substantially higher average pay, the job appears to be attracting many recent graduates.

A driver at the press conference surnamed Hung (洪) said he makes NT$10,000 per month working four to five hours a day, reported UDN. Another driver, surnamed Chiu (邱), who holds a position in a foreign-funded company, said that he makes deliveries on the side during his off-hours and on holidays makes about NT$10,000 to NT$15,000 per month.

Chung told CNA that most of the drivers are considered part-time workers, but 104 Job Bank found that 70 percent of its registered users consider themselves full-time employees. Chung said that those who are working full-time for such companies should receive the complete protection of labor law.

Chung advised those working full-time for food delivery companies to protect themselves through commercial insurance, including vehicle insurance, medical insurance, and accident insurance. Chung added that given the average age of delivery drivers is 26, many may not be able to afford commercial insurance, in which case he recommends they join a professional trade union to gain access to labor insurance.

The profession has come into the spotlight lately in Taiwan after three fatal traffic accidents involving three different food delivery services occurred within five days. A Foodpanda deliveryman was struck head-on by a truck on Oct. 10; an Uber Eats driver was rammed from behind by a car on Oct. 13; and a Lalamove driver fatally struck a 74-year-old man who was jaywalking on Oct. 14.