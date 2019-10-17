  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/17 11:34
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 4 0 1.000
Boston 4 0 1.000
Brooklyn 3 0 1.000 ½
New York 1 2 .333
Toronto 1 2 .333
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 3 0 1.000
Orlando 3 2 .600 1
Washington 2 2 .500
Atlanta 1 3 .250
Charlotte 1 4 .200 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 4 0 1.000
Indiana 3 1 .750 1
Detroit 3 2 .600
Chicago 1 3 .250 3
Cleveland 1 3 .250 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 4 0 1.000
Memphis 3 1 .750 1
Houston 3 2 .600
San Antonio 1 3 .250 3
Dallas 1 3 .250 3
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 3 0 1.000
Portland 2 2 .500
Oklahoma City 2 2 .500
Minnesota 2 2 .500
Utah 1 4 .200 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 2 2 .500
Sacramento 2 2 .500
Phoenix 2 2 .500
L.A. Clippers 2 2 .500
Golden State 1 2 .333 ½

___

Tuesday's Games

Boston 118, Cleveland 95

Minnesota 119, Indiana 111

Philadelphia 106, Detroit 86

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 116, Charlotte 110

Atlanta 100, New York 96

Memphis 124, Oklahoma City 119

San Antonio 128, Houston 114

Portland 126, Utah 118

Melbourne United at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers at Vancouver, BC, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. Brooklyn at Uniondale, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

New Orleans at Toronto, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.