TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Political leaders from around Europe gathered in Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday (Oct. 16) for the official launch of the Formosa Club, which will allow pro-Taiwan European countries to connect more easily.

China has been ramping up pressure on Taiwan, seeking to isolate the island on the world stage. Consequently, the European Parliament and the parliaments of three European nations — Germany, France, and the U.K. — agreed to form a platform to support Taiwan and its democracy.

Attending the ceremony were European Parliament member (EPM) Michael Gahler, Bundestag member Klaus-Peter Willsch, French National Assembly member Jean-Francois Cesarini, and U.K. Parliament member Lord Steel of Aikwood. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kelly Hsieh (謝武樵) was also there to represent Taiwan, reported Liberty Times.

During his speech, Gahler noted that Taiwan and Europe share the same values of democracy, freedom, and rule of law. He announced that the Formosa Club will say "No" to China's continued bullying of Taiwan, according to CNA.

Hsieh told the press that Taiwan's friendships with European countries are extremely vital and can help preserve Taiwanese democracy. He also expressed how excited Taiwan was about the founding of the organization.

Kelly Hsieh addresses guests at Formosa Club ceremony (CNA)