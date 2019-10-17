  1. Home
  2. Politics

European political leaders form Formosa Club to support Taiwan

Lawmakers from Germany, France, UK meet in Brussels, praise Taiwan's democracy

By  Taiwan News
2019/10/17 11:18
Formosa Club launches in Brussels.

Formosa Club launches in Brussels. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Political leaders from around Europe gathered in Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday (Oct. 16) for the official launch of the Formosa Club, which will allow pro-Taiwan European countries to connect more easily.

China has been ramping up pressure on Taiwan, seeking to isolate the island on the world stage. Consequently, the European Parliament and the parliaments of three European nations — Germany, France, and the U.K. — agreed to form a platform to support Taiwan and its democracy.

Attending the ceremony were European Parliament member (EPM) Michael Gahler, Bundestag member Klaus-Peter Willsch, French National Assembly member Jean-Francois Cesarini, and U.K. Parliament member Lord Steel of Aikwood. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kelly Hsieh (謝武樵) was also there to represent Taiwan, reported Liberty Times.

During his speech, Gahler noted that Taiwan and Europe share the same values of democracy, freedom, and rule of law. He announced that the Formosa Club will say "No" to China's continued bullying of Taiwan, according to CNA.

Hsieh told the press that Taiwan's friendships with European countries are extremely vital and can help preserve Taiwanese democracy. He also expressed how excited Taiwan was about the founding of the organization.

Kelly Hsieh addresses guests at Formosa Club ceremony (CNA)
Formosa Club
European Parliament

RELATED ARTICLES

【Exclusive】MEP criticizes China’s human rights record, calls Taiwan beacon of hope
【Exclusive】MEP criticizes China’s human rights record, calls Taiwan beacon of hope
2019/05/29 20:50
European Parliament stands in solidarity with Taiwan as China ramps up pressure
European Parliament stands in solidarity with Taiwan as China ramps up pressure
2019/02/22 19:54
Showing support for Taiwan, EU group presents letter signed by 155 MEPs to President Tsai
Showing support for Taiwan, EU group presents letter signed by 155 MEPs to President Tsai
2019/02/20 15:45
3 MEPs granted medal of diplomacy to recognize promotion of Taiwan-EU ties
3 MEPs granted medal of diplomacy to recognize promotion of Taiwan-EU ties
2019/02/18 18:34
EU to adopt new framework to vet predatory investment from China
EU to adopt new framework to vet predatory investment from China
2019/02/15 10:19