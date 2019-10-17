TOKYO (AP) — Jack Goodhue and Anton Lienert-Brown will combine in midfield in the most contentious selection in the All Blacks starting lineup which will play Ireland on Saturday in a Rugby World Cup quarterfinal.

New Zealand had four strong options for two midfield positions, choosing Goodhue after only 11 tests and Lienert-Brown, who has been among its best players at the tournament. Sonny Bill Williams is on the bench to add off-loading ability late in the game and veteran Ryan Crotty has been omitted.

Richie Mo'unga starts at flyhalf and Beauden Barrett is at fullback as head coach Steve Hansen continues with his tandem playmaker strategy.

New Zealand has gambled on the fitness of lock Brodie Retallick, who has played one match in three months after a shoulder injury.

Fullback Ben Smith has been displaced from the reserves bench by utility Jordie Barrett, meaning all three Barrett brothers are in the match 23.

___

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Sevu Reece, Jack Goodhue, Anton Lienert-Brown, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Kieran Read (captain), Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Dane Coles, Ofa Tuungafasi, Angus Ta'avao, Scott Barrett, Matt Todd, TJ Perenara, Sonny Bill Williams, Jordie Barrett.

___

