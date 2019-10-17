  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/17 10:31
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 4 0 1.000
Boston 4 0 1.000
Brooklyn 3 0 1.000 ½
New York 1 1 .500 2
Toronto 1 2 .333
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 3 0 1.000
Orlando 3 2 .600 1
Washington 2 2 .500
Charlotte 1 4 .200 3
Atlanta 0 3 .000 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 4 0 1.000
Indiana 3 1 .750 1
Detroit 3 2 .600
Chicago 1 3 .250 3
Cleveland 1 3 .250 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 4 0 1.000
Memphis 3 1 .750 1
Houston 3 2 .600
San Antonio 1 3 .250 3
Dallas 1 3 .250 3
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 3 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 2 2 .500
Minnesota 2 2 .500
Portland 1 2 .333 2
Utah 1 3 .250
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 2 2 .500
Sacramento 2 2 .500
Phoenix 2 2 .500
L.A. Clippers 2 2 .500
Golden State 1 2 .333 ½

___

Tuesday's Games

Boston 118, Cleveland 95

Minnesota 119, Indiana 111

Philadelphia 106, Detroit 86

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 116, Charlotte 110

Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m.

Memphis 124, Oklahoma City 119

San Antonio 128, Houston 114

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Melbourne United at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers at Vancouver, BC, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. Brooklyn at Uniondale, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

New Orleans at Toronto, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.