|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Boston
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Brooklyn
|3
|0
|1.000
|½
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|Toronto
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Orlando
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Charlotte
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Atlanta
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Indiana
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Detroit
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Chicago
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Cleveland
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Memphis
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Houston
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|San Antonio
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Dallas
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Portland
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Utah
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Sacramento
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Phoenix
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Golden State
|1
|2
|.333
|½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Boston 118, Cleveland 95
Minnesota 119, Indiana 111
Philadelphia 106, Detroit 86
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit 116, Charlotte 110
Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m.
Memphis 124, Oklahoma City 119
San Antonio 128, Houston 114
Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.
Melbourne United at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers at Vancouver, BC, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto vs. Brooklyn at Uniondale, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at New York, 8 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Sunday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday, Oct. 22
New Orleans at Toronto, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.