TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A tropical depression brewing in the Western Pacific appears to be bound for the northern Philippines and could bring rain to Taiwan over the weekend.

A tropical depression loitering to the southeast of Taiwan could develop into Tropical Storm Neoguri (浣熊), the 20th tropical storm of the year, within a day or two. According to the latest data by the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) today (Oct. 17), the storm was moving west-northwest at a speed of 14 kilometers per hour (kph) and packing maximum sustained winds of 43 kph with gusts of up to 72 kph.

The storm is currently on a path to strike the northern Philippine island of Luzon. Although the probability of the tropical system striking Taiwan directly is currently low, moisture brought by the storm is expected to bring wet weather to the country over the weekend.

The tropical cyclone is expected to gradually trend toward Luzon over the weekend. Moist air from the northern periphery of the storm is expected to reach the waters off the coast of eastern Taiwan by the afternoon on Saturday (Oct. 19) and by that evening and into Sunday (Oct. 20), it could combine with a northeasterly wind to bring rain to northern and eastern Taiwan.