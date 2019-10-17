All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 7 6 1 0 12 26 16 Buffalo 6 5 0 1 11 25 13 Boston 6 5 1 0 10 16 10 Washington 8 4 2 2 10 26 26 Toronto 8 4 3 1 9 31 28 Pittsburgh 6 4 2 0 8 25 16 Tampa Bay 6 3 2 1 7 23 18 Columbus 6 3 3 0 6 14 20 Detroit 6 3 3 0 6 17 21 N.Y. Islanders 6 3 3 0 6 15 17 Montreal 6 2 2 2 6 22 24 Florida 6 2 2 2 6 19 24 Philadelphia 4 2 1 1 5 11 9 N.Y. Rangers 3 2 1 0 4 11 9 Ottawa 5 1 4 0 2 12 19 New Jersey 6 0 4 2 2 13 29 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 5 5 0 0 10 22 12 Edmonton 6 5 1 0 10 23 16 Anaheim 6 4 2 0 8 13 10 Nashville 6 4 2 0 8 28 23 St. Louis 6 3 1 2 8 19 20 Vegas 7 4 3 0 8 26 19 Winnipeg 8 4 4 0 8 26 30 Calgary 7 3 3 1 7 18 21 Vancouver 5 3 2 0 6 18 11 Arizona 5 2 2 1 5 11 9 San Jose 6 2 4 0 4 13 22 Los Angeles 6 2 4 0 4 20 28 Chicago 4 1 2 1 3 12 13 Dallas 8 1 6 1 3 15 26 Minnesota 6 1 5 0 2 14 25

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1

Toronto 4, Minnesota 2

Arizona 4, Winnipeg 2

Calgary 3, Philadelphia 1

Vancouver 5, Detroit 1

Nashville 5, Vegas 2

Carolina 2, Los Angeles 0

Wednesday's Games

Columbus 3, Dallas 2

Washington 4, Toronto 3

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vancouver at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.