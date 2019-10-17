TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2019 Taipei Hot Springs Season festival will launch in Xinbeitou (新北投) on Oct. 31 and last through Nov. 4, focusing on hot springs, Taiwanese delicacies, concerts, and holiday markets, hoping to boost tourism in Taiwan.

The festival is hosted by the Taipei Hot Springs Association (台北市溫泉發展協會) and the Taipei City Government's Department of Information and Tourism (台北市政府觀光傳播局), with nearly 100 owners of hot spring hotels and restaurants offering deals at the festival. There will also be a blood drive, and local charity groups will be present as well.

The managing director of the Hot Springs Association, Maggie Chou (周水美), said the association has decided to continue the "parent-child" theme from last year and pointed out that there will be a bathrobe design contest on Nov. 3. Taiwanese opera group Ming Hwa Yuan (明華園) and contestants from the One Million Star (超級星光大道) singing show will also take the stage, reported Yam News.

Chou said that Taipei Hot Springs Season is not only a celebration of Beitou's hot springs but also an international event. Tens of thousands of foreign tourists are expected to attend, according to CNA.

2019 Taipei Hot Springs Season (Facebook)