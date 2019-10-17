Taiwan's top badminton players Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) and Chou Tien-chen (周天成) cruised past their opponents to advance into the second round of the singles tournaments at the Denmark Open in Odense Wednesday.

World No. 1 Tai took just 27 minutes to defeat Nitchaon Jindapol of Thailand 21-15, 21-9.

Prior to Wednesday's game, the two had confronted each other seven times, six of which have been won by Tai.

Seeded fourth in the tournament, Tai started an aggressive play early on and took six consecutive points to stay the lead. However, this was short-lived as Jindapol was able to catch up to tie 15-15.

Unfazed by her comeback, Tai quickly turned things around by scoring another six straight points to win the first game.

She continued her dominant play in the second, losing only nine points against the Thai before finishing the match.

Tai will next face Canadian Michelle Li, who is currently ninth in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings.

Also Wednesday, Chou beat China's Lu Guangzu 21-13, 17-21, 21-17 in a match that lasted 68 minutes.

He will next go up against Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia.

The 2019 Denmark Open is the 16th tournament of the 2019 BWF World Tour and also one of the five BWF Super 750 events.

The tournament has a purse of US$775,000 and is being held until Sunday