GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A court on Wednesday ordered former presidential candidate and first lady Sandra Torres to remain behind bars for two months while an investigation into purported illicit campaign financing plays out.

The judge ruled that Torres be subject to preventive prison for the alleged crimes of illicit association and unregistered electoral financing related to her National Unity Party during the 2015 elections.

More recently, Torres was runner-up this year to now-President Elect Alejandro Giammattei.

When she was arrested Sept. 2, Torres said she was the victim of a political vendetta.

Prosecutors allege illegal campaign contributions may have reached $3 million and were channeled through bank accounts of several businesses linked to other corruption cases.