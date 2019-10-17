MEXICO CITY (AP) — The longtime leader of Mexico's oil workers union has reportedly resigned following repeated scandals over alleged corruption.

Several Mexican news media are reporting the resignation of Carlos Romero Deschamps, who has been in the job since 1993. El Universal says the union of Pemex workers will issue a statement later Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said two complaints against Deschamps have been filed with the federal Attorney General's Office related to how he obtained his income.

Deschamps is also a senator for the Institutional Revolutionary Party, which held a vice grip on Mexican politics for 71 years until the historic 2000 election.

Suspicions of influence-peddling have long surrounded Deschamps. A 2013 Forbes article named him one of the country's 10 most corrupt. He denies wrongdoing.