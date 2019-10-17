ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The new head of Alaska's Iditarod plans to meet with an animal rights group long devoted to putting an end to the world's most famous sled dog race.

Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach says race organizers have for decades ignored or taken a defensive stance against People for the Ethical of Animals. He says that obviously hasn't worked, and he is trying to engage a dialogue with the group that will include dog care.

Urbach says he'll meet with PETA executive vice president Tracy Reiman Thursday at her organization's Los Angeles office.

Reiman did not immediately respond with comment Wednesday.

Urbach says because both the Iditarod and PETA both care about animal welfare, he hopes the two can find common ground through education about the race and treatment of the dogs.