BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/10/17 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2534 Down 8
Dec 2505 2526 2485 2515 Down 7
Jan 2534 Down 8
Mar 2527 2547 2508 2534 Down 8
May 2526 2543 2507 2532 Down 8
Jul 2518 2535 2501 2525 Down 8
Sep 2489 2517 2485 2507 Down 6
Dec 2470 2491 2458 2481 Down 5
Mar 2445 2472 2440 2464 Down 6
May 2440 2468 2435 2459 Down 5
Jul 2458 Down 5
Sep 2450 Down 5