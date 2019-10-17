BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2534
|Down
|8
|Dec
|2505
|2526
|2485
|2515
|Down
|7
|Jan
|2534
|Down
|8
|Mar
|2527
|2547
|2508
|2534
|Down
|8
|May
|2526
|2543
|2507
|2532
|Down
|8
|Jul
|2518
|2535
|2501
|2525
|Down
|8
|Sep
|2489
|2517
|2485
|2507
|Down
|6
|Dec
|2470
|2491
|2458
|2481
|Down
|5
|Mar
|2445
|2472
|2440
|2464
|Down
|6
|May
|2440
|2468
|2435
|2459
|Down
|5
|Jul
|2458
|Down
|5
|Sep
|2450
|Down
|5