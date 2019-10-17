  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/10/17 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 97.05 Down .90
Dec 94.05 94.40 92.25 93.55 Down .90
Jan 97.05 Down .90
Mar 97.60 97.85 95.80 97.05 Down .90
May 99.95 100.05 98.05 99.35 Down .85
Jul 102.05 102.20 100.30 101.50 Down .85
Sep 104.00 104.10 102.20 103.40 Down .85
Dec 107.00 107.00 105.10 106.25 Down .95
Mar 109.15 109.50 107.95 109.00 Down 1.05
May 111.00 111.35 109.70 110.65 Down 1.20
Jul 113.10 113.10 111.30 112.25 Down 1.35
Sep 113.30 113.80 112.80 113.80 Down 1.45
Dec 116.00 116.10 115.00 116.10 Down 1.65
Mar 118.45 Down 1.80
May 120.15 Down 1.80
Jul 121.70 Down 1.80
Sep 123.45 Down 1.80