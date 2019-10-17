New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|97.05
|Down
|.90
|Dec
|94.05
|94.40
|92.25
|93.55
|Down
|.90
|Jan
|97.05
|Down
|.90
|Mar
|97.60
|97.85
|95.80
|97.05
|Down
|.90
|May
|99.95
|100.05
|98.05
|99.35
|Down
|.85
|Jul
|102.05
|102.20
|100.30
|101.50
|Down
|.85
|Sep
|104.00
|104.10
|102.20
|103.40
|Down
|.85
|Dec
|107.00
|107.00
|105.10
|106.25
|Down
|.95
|Mar
|109.15
|109.50
|107.95
|109.00
|Down 1.05
|May
|111.00
|111.35
|109.70
|110.65
|Down 1.20
|Jul
|113.10
|113.10
|111.30
|112.25
|Down 1.35
|Sep
|113.30
|113.80
|112.80
|113.80
|Down 1.45
|Dec
|116.00
|116.10
|115.00
|116.10
|Down 1.65
|Mar
|118.45
|Down 1.80
|May
|120.15
|Down 1.80
|Jul
|121.70
|Down 1.80
|Sep
|123.45
|Down 1.80