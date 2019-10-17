LOS ANGELES (AP) — The director of the new film "Jojo Rabbit" says he felt shame and embarrassment when he had to dress as Adolf Hitler for the movie.

Taika Waititi plays the murderous dictator in the satire about a young boy whose imaginary friend is Hitler. Waititi says although it troubled him to dress as Hitler he realized he could control the depiction of him and enjoyed ridiculing him with his performance.

Some of the cast felt troubled at the sight of Waititi as Hitler as well. "Game of Thrones" star Alfie Allen called it an "arresting image" and says Waititi had to reel back his emotions while directing because it was frightening for people.

The cast also includes Scarlett Johansson and Sam Rockwell.

The movie is being released across the United States on Friday.