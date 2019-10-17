NEW YORK (AP) — There's a debate about the truth behind Lizzo's "Truth Hurts."

Lizzo's No. 1 hit features a signature line which originated from a 2017 tweet by singer Mina Lioness and was turned into a popular meme, which was then used in Lizzo's song "Healthy."

The songwriting brothers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, who worked on "Healthy," claim say they also deserve writing credit on "Truth Hurts" since the song borrows from "Healthy," which they co-wrote.

The songwriters credited on "Truth Hurts" are Lizzo, Ricky Reed, Tele and Jesse Saint John. "Truth Hurts" was originally released in 2017 but got a boost this year and became a worldwide hit.

Lizzo's lawyer said in a statement that "The Raisens are not writers of" Lizzo's international hit.