NEW YORK (AP) — Celebrated documentary maker Ken Burns is inaugurating a new prize designed to promote films of an historical nature.

Its first $200,000 grant will go to directors of "Flannery," about the late Southern writer Flannery O'Connor. The author of "A Good Man is Hard to Find" suffered from lupus and died in 1964 at age 39.

Burns says watching the film made him go out and buy O'Connor's books.

A runner-up prize of $50,000 is going to the makers of a film about actress Mae West.