PRAGUE (AP) — An official says Czech President Milos Zeman will be hospitalized for several days "to regain his fitness."

Presidential spokesman Jiri Ovcacek says Zeman, who is 75 and a heavy smoker, will be admitted to Prague's military hospital Thursday afternoon and should be out by Sunday.

Ovcacek didn't give any further details Wednesday.

Zeman has been looking tired in the public for a while and has problems walking. He said he suffered from diabetes and neuropathy linked to it, a reason he uses a cane. He also has a soft spot for drink.