RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Authorities say a second victim has died in the collapse of a seven-story building in an upscale part of the Brazilian city of Fortaleza.

The state's public security secretary also said Wednesday that rescuers are still trying to locate eight people who are thought to have been in the building when it collapsed.

The building gave way unexpectedly around 10:30 local time Tuesday. Some of those trapped under the debris communicated with family members by cellphone.

Authorities say the cause of the collapse isn't yet clear.