All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 4 0 1.000 — Boston 4 0 1.000 — Brooklyn 3 0 1.000 ½ New York 1 1 .500 2 Toronto 1 2 .333 2½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Miami 3 0 1.000 — Orlando 3 2 .600 1 Washington 2 2 .500 1½ Charlotte 1 3 .250 2½ Atlanta 0 3 .000 3 Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 4 0 1.000 — Indiana 3 1 .750 1 Detroit 2 2 .500 2 Chicago 1 3 .250 3 Cleveland 1 3 .250 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB New Orleans 4 0 1.000 — Houston 3 1 .750 1 Memphis 2 1 .667 1½ Dallas 1 3 .250 3 San Antonio 0 3 .000 3½ Northwest Division W L Pct GB Denver 3 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 2 1 .667 1 Minnesota 2 2 .500 1½ Portland 1 2 .333 2 Utah 1 3 .250 2½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 2 2 .500 — Sacramento 2 2 .500 — Phoenix 2 2 .500 — L.A. Clippers 2 2 .500 — Golden State 1 2 .333 ½

___

Tuesday's Games

Boston 118, Cleveland 95

Minnesota 119, Indiana 111

Philadelphia 106, Detroit 86

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Melbourne United at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers at Vancouver, BC, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. Brooklyn at Uniondale, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

New Orleans at Toronto, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.