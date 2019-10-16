Temporary Nanmen market opens for business

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A makeshift market will open on Thursday (Oct. 17) as planned after Nanmen Market in Taipei closed for reconstruction on Oct. 7, CNA reported on Wednesday.

The original Nanmen Market, in Zhongzheng District, was known for Chinese cuisine and sold cooked and dried foods from all over Taiwan. After the market's closure for rebuilding, 257 stalls were moved into the interim market at 55, Hangzhou South Road, Section 2.

Taipei City Market Administration Office announced on Wednesday that Nanmen’s temporary market will open Thursday, and mobile payments will be accepted, the report said.

The total floor area of the temporary market is about 7,300 square meters, and there are 106 parking spaces for cars and 99 spaces for scooters, the market administration office said. It is about 1 kilometer away from the original market.

Following the tradition of Nanmen Market, stalls on the first floor of the temporary market mainly sell fresh seafood, dried foods, and clothes. The second floor is a food court, the market administration office said.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said the city government aims to reconstruct Nanmen Market at the original location in three years. Ko said this will also be the starting point of the MRT Wanda Line after reconstruction, adding that business would be even better after the market was rebuilt.